$100,000 reward offered for info about Otago toddler who vanished nearly 29 years ago

Police have today announced a $100,000 reward for information about the disappearance of a toddler who vanished from her Lake Wakatipu home more than 28 years ago.

Amber-Lee Rose Cruickshank. Source: New Zealand Police

Amber-Lee Rose Cruickshank, then aged 2, was last seen on October 17, 1992, at a Cornwall Street property in Kingston, Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said.

“While we don’t know where she is or what happened, we believe she may have been the victim of foul play,” Harvey said.

“There is someone out there who holds the key to the truth.”

Amber-Lee and her family had been staying at the Kingston address, where a number of people had been socialising at the time she went missing.

"It has been nearly 29 years since she disappeared," he said.

"We’re hoping with the passing of time that someone will come forward with information that will finally provide both Amber-Lee’s family and police with answers.”

Police have conducted a significant number of inquiries over the years, having "gone to great lengths to explore different scenarios and investigation leads without success", he said.



Amber-Lee would have turned 31 years old on May 5 this year.

“Her mother and family members have been left to worry and angst about what happened to this very young child for far too long.

"We want to bring them answers and closure.”



A reward of up to $100,000 will be paid out for material information or evidence leading to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for her disappearance.

The offer of a reward will remain in place for six months.

The Police Commissioner will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, divide the payment if there is more than one claimant, Harvey said.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice — not the main suspect — who provides information or evidence to police.