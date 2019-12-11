Natalia Sutherland travelled to Samoa with Barbara Dreaver to see first-hand the terrible consequences of the Samoa measles epidemic.

It’s early in the morning, yet families are already queuing outside of Samoa’s Ministry of Health building in Apia desperately waiting for the doors to open.

It’s an hour until they will be let inside, but none of the families with their small children straddled to their hips want to miss out on a vaccine that will save their lives.

Panicked parents have been flooding special immunisation centres like this one all around Samoa to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and protect their children against the deadly measles virus which is taking lives throughout the country.

In just a few short weeks the highly infectious disease has claimed the lives of dozens of people, most of them are children under the age of four.

As the disease creeps across the tiny island nation, hundreds of new cases are diagnosed, sending an already skyrocketing total into the thousands.

Hospitals overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of patients begin to turn away sick children and erect tents as makeshift ICU units for the critically ill.

Samoa is caught in the grip of a measles epidemic, with the bereaved growing daily and a government battling to keep the outbreak under control.

It begs the question, how does a disease that was once in decline suddenly send a small country like Samoa into a state of emergency in a matter of weeks?