The data on homelessness collected every census has always been there but wasn’t tapped into until 2001 when the first study by Dr Amore was published. Together with information collected by charities working on the frontline with the homeless, a rough calculation has brought to light the scale of the problem we have across the country.

Politicians haven’t hidden the fact that New Zealand has a large homeless and housing crisis. Just last year, the Mayor of Auckland Phil Goff acknowledged the country’s biggest and wealthiest city is struggling with “extreme homelessness”. To try and combat the problem, a city-wide count was conducted last year to try and estimate the number of people who call the streets of Auckland their home.

This was the first time a large-scale count in one of the country’s largest cities had been carried out on a single night. Volunteers went out in groups of two or three to selected streets and areas across Auckland.

Based on the street count, it’s estimated there were approximately 800 people unsheltered across Auckland on September 17, 2018.

The next census data, which will be released in April, should reveal the current number of New Zealand’s homeless population. Dr Amore says it could exceed the estimated number of 41,000. “I hate to speculate, but since 2013 there are things that have happened that make us suspect that it’s worsened.”

Growth in population and the shortage of homes especially in Auckland may have largely contributed to this. This could also mean the number of dwellings that were estimated to be needed in the 2013 study of 15,000 to 26,000 would not be enough to house the entire homeless population in New Zealand. “We know from population growth and demand on housing overall that the gap in the number of new dwellings we need to house the population is at least that number in Auckland.” This is despite there being enough dwellings in New Zealand to house the total population. “It’s not a lack of housing per se, it’s just that it’s not equitably distributed with some people having multiple houses while some people have none.”

Dr Amore says both governments have worked hard to address the issue of homelessness but the number of the unhoused is “many times” higher than they are currently building for. “It’s a great start, but we know that the need every day is growing and growing.”