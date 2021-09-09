Zoom and Zumba mashed up to keep group of women fit

It's been hard for most of us to exercise at home for the last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But, a group of women from Edgecumbe has found a way to move, shake and shimmy their way through lockdown through Zoom-ba — Zumba over Zoom.

They’re not stopping their classes just because there’s a lockdown.

Teacher Erica Neuhauser has been teaching the class for six years, and most participants are now at an age that they’d be eligible for a SuperGold Card.

“When I’m on the dance floor, I feel like I’m Shakira,” she told Seven Sharp.

One woman said she loved it because it allowed her to be silly for an hour once a week.