Zoom and Zumba mashed up to keep group of women fit

It's been hard for most of us to exercise at home for the last month.
But, a group of women from Edgecumbe has found a way to move, shake and shimmy their way through lockdown through Zoom-ba — Zumba over Zoom.
They’re not stopping their classes just because there’s a lockdown.
Teacher Erica Neuhauser has been teaching the class for six years, and most participants are now at an age that they’d be eligible for a SuperGold Card.
“When I’m on the dance floor, I feel like I’m Shakira,” she told Seven Sharp.
One woman said she loved it because it allowed her to be silly for an hour once a week.