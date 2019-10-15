Ziggy Marley to perform at WOMAD, as festival announces line-up for 2020

TODAY |

Taranaki music and dance festival WOMAD has announced its line up for next year.

The 2020 festival is set to feature 100 hours of music, dance and voices across eight stages over three days.

Reggae icon Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley, is headlining the festival alongside 20 others, including New Zealand artists Albi & The Wolves, L.A.B, Reb Fountain and Soaked Oats.

International acts include: Blind Boys of Alabama, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, Destyn Maloya, Ezra Collective, Hiatus Kaiyote, Hot Potato Band, Kim So Ra, King Ayisoba, Liniker e os Caramelows, L Subramaniam, Minyo Crusaders, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Orquesta Akokán, RURA, Salif Keita, Trio Da Kali, and Tuuletar.

The event will be held at Ngāmotu's Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on March 13-15, and will also include poets, music legends, authors, entertainers and comedians.


Ziggy Marley is set to perform at the 2020 WOMAD festival in New Zealand.
