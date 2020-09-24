TODAY |

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid welcome newborn daughter

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child into the world. 

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik pictured holding his baby daughter's hand. Source: Zayn Malik / Twitter

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to reveal the couple's newborn daughter is "healthy and beautiful", and he feels "proud" to call her his child. 

Zayn wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)"

Gigi admitted she is "so in love" with the little one. 

She wrote on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)"

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand. 

Several stars congratulated the couple on their new arrival, including Emily Ratajkowski. 

She wrote: "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!! (sic)"

Hayley Bieber posted: "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys. (sic)"

Olivia Culpo shared: "Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can't wait to meet this angel (sic)"

Gigi first confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news.

She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People from Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and BOP considered close contacts of trio recently infected with Covid-19
2
Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit
3
Otago boy, 12, missing for three weeks thought to be in Waikato
4
US man dies after eating too much black licorice
5
Watch: Whangārei fisherman accidentally hooks a 10-metre whale
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

'This isn’t a MAGA rally,' Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel jokes as pandemic-safe ceremony kicks off

That '70s Show actor's lawyer denies and denounces rape charges

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of honorary CBE

Lady Gaga opens home to staff during quarantine