Zac Efron gives update after Papua New Guinea health scare

Hollywood movie star Zac Efron has broken his silence after he was reportedly flown to an Australian hospital after becoming ill with an infection in Papua New Guinea.

Zac Efron in PNG. Source: Twitter/@ZacEfron

Posting on Twitter today, the High School Musical star addressed the health scare.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

"I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" the actor wrote this afternoon.