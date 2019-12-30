TODAY |

Zac Efron gives update after Papua New Guinea health scare

Source:  1 NEWS

Hollywood movie star Zac Efron has broken his silence after he was reportedly flown to an Australian hospital after becoming ill with an infection in Papua New Guinea.

Zac Efron in PNG. Source: Twitter/@ZacEfron

Posting on Twitter today, the High School Musical star addressed the health scare.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

"I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" the actor wrote this afternoon.

The 32-year-old actor had been filming in PNG for an upcoming reality series titled Killing Zac Efron.

Entertainment
Health
Movies
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Bodies of man and woman found at Auckland property, child critically injured
2
Woman dies following Nelson crash, bringing holiday road toll to four
3
Nine All Blacks, Israel Folau picked in Wales Online 'team of the decade'
4
'We want you to get out now' - Tens of thousands evacuated as Victoria faces day of extreme fire danger
5
Almost 50 inmates suffering symptoms of food poisoning at Waikato prison
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:20

New Zealand team behind new tech to prevent strokes and 'change the world'

Zac Efron flown to Australian hospital after getting infection in PNG - reports
02:49

Samoa's Government lifts measles state of emergency

Infamous US shock jock Don Imus, made and betrayed by his acid tongue, dead at 79