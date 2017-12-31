Zac Efron flown to Australian hospital after getting infection in PNG - reports

Hollywood movie star Zac Efron was reportedly flown to an Australian hospital after becoming ill with an infection in Papua New Guinea.

Actor Zac Efron. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 32-year-old US actor was flown to a Brisbane hospital where he was treated for several days last week, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Efron had been filming in PNG for an upcoming reality series titled Killing Zac Efron.

The series has been promoted as depicting Efron going off grid into the jungle of a remote island to "carve his own name in expedition history".

Efron was reportedly flown to Brisbane where he was taken to a private hospital, according to the newspaper citing unnamed sources.

He reportedly flew home to the US from Australia on Christmas Eve.

Australian medical evacuation company, Medical Rescue Group, told the newspaper they recently flew a US citizen aged in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane.