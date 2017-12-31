TODAY |

Zac Efron flown to Australian hospital after getting infection in PNG - reports

Source:  AAP

Hollywood movie star Zac Efron was reportedly flown to an Australian hospital after becoming ill with an infection in Papua New Guinea.

Actor Zac Efron. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 32-year-old US actor was flown to a Brisbane hospital where he was treated for several days last week, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Efron had been filming in PNG for an upcoming reality series titled Killing Zac Efron.

The series has been promoted as depicting Efron going off grid into the jungle of a remote island to "carve his own name in expedition history".

Efron was reportedly flown to Brisbane where he was taken to a private hospital, according to the newspaper citing unnamed sources.

He reportedly flew home to the US from Australia on Christmas Eve.

Australian medical evacuation company, Medical Rescue Group, told the newspaper they recently flew a US citizen aged in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane.

A number of photos purportedly showing Efron in different locations in PNG have circulated on social media this month.

Entertainment
Australia
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:42
Australian government agrees to compensate NSW volunteer firefighters
2
US man dies after being attacked in New York mugging
3
Firefighters battle large blaze overnight in the Coromandel
4
Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball
5
Top baby surname reflects New Zealand's changing demographics
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:19

NZ bowlers continue fighting despite huge deficit in Boxing Day Test

Great white sharks used to test new shark-proofed wetsuit material

Infamous US shock jock Don Imus, made and betrayed by his acid tongue, dead at 79
02:16

Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika outside US record store