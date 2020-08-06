YouTube star Jake Paul's home raided by FBI, guns seized

YouTube star Jake Paul's home in California has been raided by the FBI.

Internet personality Jake Paul. Source: Associated Press

The YouTube star's mansion in Calabasas, California was raided at 6am on Wednesday (local time), with the warrant being served in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement: "The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

Drone footage revealed a number of guns were found on the property and seized by the FBI. Officers could be seen carrying guns out of the mansion.

A tweet by ABC7 Eyewitness News said: "Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search warrant early this morning ... What appeared to be multiple firearms were found scattered throughout the property, including what looked like a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard."

The search came only two weeks after Jake - whose brother is YouTube star Logan Paul - hosted a party at the mansion, which was criticised for a lack of masks and social distancing among guests.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub said at the time: "I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community. We're trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite."