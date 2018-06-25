 

YouTube sensation Jamie Curry announces her engagement after struggling with her sexuality

Kiwi YouTube star Jamie Curry has discussed her recent engagement, depression and body image issues in an honest video published yesterday.

Curry, 21, has over a million subscribers, but has been quiet on social media in recent times.

Jamie Curry discusses her struggles with sexuality, weight gain and depression in an emotional video.
Source: YouTube/Jamie's World

In yesterday's video, she detailed her engagement to a woman, and how comments about her weight had affected her.

"I just became really self-conscious. I didn't want to be on camera because I just didn't feel comfortable with myself," Curry said.

"I could barely look at myself in the mirror, let alone stare at myself for a couple of hours while I edit my face."

She said working through her sexuality and finding the love of her life helped her outlook on life. 

