'Your voice touches everyone's heart' - Boy George pens tribute to Kiwi Voice contestant who blew away public with soulful voice

The Voice Australia judge Boy George has nothing but love for the New Zealand-born contestant who has once again wowed the Aussie public, earning a spot in the Grand Finale. 

The inspirational teen slowed down Whitney Houston’s classic song to earn a spot in the show’s grand finale.
Source: Channel 9

Hoseah Partsch is just 17, but has proven to have a voice far beyond his years, and this week's semi final was no different.

The Melbournian, who used to live in Auckland, sang Bob Marley's Is This Love on Sunday's show and slowed it down for his version of Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Posting on social media after the show, Partsch thanked fans for getting him to next week's final.

"Thank you to EVERRYYYONEEE who voted for me to get to the Grand Finale of The Voice.

"Thank you to my family and friends who have been there since day one!" he wrote.

Partsch's mentor and judge on the show British pop icon Boy George also wrote a tribute to him on social media following the show.

"You are the best of Australia, broad shoulders, good heart, smiling even when you are criticised, humble when you are given a compliment. 

"Your smile lights up the room, your voice touches everyone's heart. I am so proud to represent you on #teamgeorge on The Voice Australia," he wrote.

The Grand Finale of The Voice Australia will see Partsch compete against three others to become this year's winner.

