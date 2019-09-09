TODAY |

'You are way more than that' - John Campbell lifts Matty McLean's spirits after Celebrity Treasure Island elimination

After an emotional farewell on TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island for Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean, Breakfast host John Campbell tried to lift his spirits again.

McLean was beaten in an elimination battle by Team Kahu's Jodie Rimmer meaning he was sent home in last night's episode of the TVNZ 2 show.

"I still wanted to be there so badly," Mc Lean said on Breakfast this morning. "I did give a damn and I tried my hardest."

"Their loss," Campbell consoled him.

"I just want to say, and I've said it to you before, there's so much more to you than your ability to stand on a block while holding something above your head and I'm very proud of who you are, very proud of what you've achieved, very proud of the kind of man you are," he said.

"You are way more than that, Matty McLean."

Celebrity Treasure Island airs on TVNZ 2 on Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Tuesdays at 7.30pm, as well as on TVNZ OnDemand.

It was an emotional farewell from Treasure Island during Sunday’s episode. Source: Breakfast
