Will you be the next New Zealand Bachelorette?

International blockbuster the Bachelorette New Zealand is coming back for its second season after achieving success earlier this year with its double bachelorette plot twist season.

TVNZ is now looking for their next wannabe star to take part in its newest season, hoping that one single woman is ready to take on the chance for her fairytale ending.

Single Kiwis over the age of 18 who are ready to disembark on an adventure of a lifetime with the potential to find true love should head to tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette.

As well, whether you're a farmer, accountant or anything in between, the show is looking for willing men wanting to take the plunge at the opportunity for romance and are encouraged to apply too.

The Bachelorette NZ, which is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand, will air on TVNZ2 as well as OnDemand.

