What you need to know about postponed Elton John concerts

After ending his Sunday night Auckland concert early due walking pneumonia, Sir Elton John yesterday scrapped his final two Mt Smart Stadium concerts until next year.

The shows that were supposed to be at Mt Smart Stadium this week have now been pushed back until 15 and 16 January, 2021.

Tickets for the show originally scheduled for Tuesday February 18, which was rescheduled to today (February 19), are now valid for January 15, 2021. The show that was scheduled for Thursday February 20 has been pushed back to January 16, 2021.

For those travelling from outside Auckland, Air New Zealand today announced they are introducing further fare flexibility to those attending the concerts next year.

"As a gesture of goodwill, concert-goers no longer requiring travel to Auckland in the coming days can have the value of their fare held in credit for up to 12 months. The airline will waive service fees but any fare difference when booking new flights will apply," the statement from the airline said.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care and Communications Doug Grant said, "customers affected by the change in show dates can reach out to Air New Zealand via our social messaging channels or call our contact centre over the coming week."

Any fans unable to attend the rescheduled shows in January 2021 are advised to contact Ticketmaster to request a refund.

At this stage, all remaining Australian shows will go ahead as planned.

Sir Elton's apology to Kiwi fans

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule my remaining Auckland dates and I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused," Sir Elton said.