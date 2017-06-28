'You, me, Barbecue' – Hanson give big shout-out to 'legend' Steven Adams, who plays for their hometown OKC NBA side

Source:
Hanson have reached out to "legend" Kiwi Steven Adams, who plays for their home OKC NBA team in Oklahoma.
The trio, in New Zealand as part of a tour celebrating 25 years since they formed the band, sent a big shout out to the Kiwi, who is holidaying in New Zealand at the moment, during a spot on Breakfast today.
"Hey Steve, we should meet up some time" suggesting a BBQ with the basketball "legend".
The band, who had earlier smashed out their hit single 'MMMbop', added they had probably played it "thousands of times, but you have to keep it fresh as it's someone's first time seeing it."
