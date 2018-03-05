'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

An outpouring of well-wishes and praise has been sent the way of Kiwi singer Stan Walker today, after a trailer was released for an upcoming documentary detailing his unspecified health battles over the past year.

It is believed the documentary follows Walker as he goes through treatment for a hereditary cancer-causing gene.

NZ Herald has reported that Walker had his stomach removed in response to the gene, which has been responsible for the death of 25 of Walker's family members.

With the release of these details along with the emotional trailer, the response on the 1 NEWS Facebook page has been immense.

"Kia kaha Stan, people of N.Z. are behind you all the way. I wish you all the strength in the world to over come this horrible cancer. God Bless," one commentator said.

""Look at these beautiful comments 😍😍😍 You aren't alone Stan. I'm so amazed on how many beautiful people have walked or are walking the same path as you and are happy to talk about it!" another said.

The genetic mutation which runs in Walker's family is expected to cause stomach cancer in 70 per cent of carriers by the age of 40.

Many of the comments also relayed stories of their own experience of family members who had dealt with stomach cancer, and the associated surgery.

"11 months ago I had my whole stomach removed due to Cancer. I've lost over half my body weight. But am very grateful to be alive and still with my son and husband. It's no easy Stan but you will pull through," one comment said.

"My mokopuna had the operation and is doing awesomely well. She's 22 and is living a great life. Kia kaha Stan. Like my prayers for my mokogirl they are also with you," another said.

"Wow, Thankyou Stan for bravely sharing your experience, I will definitely tune in. As someone with bowel disease, cancer is a real reality that I may one day face, 😢," another comment said.

Since news of the Stan documentary was posted just a few hours ago, the 1 NEWS article has received over 5000 reactions and over 500 shares.