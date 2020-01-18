TODAY |

Yellow Wiggle suffers cardiac arrest at bushfire relief concert

Source:  AAP

Original Wiggles member Greg Page has collapsed at a bushfire relief concert in Sydney.

Greg Page reunited with the original Wiggles line up for a bushfire relief concert in Sydney Source: Twitter

The original Yellow Wiggle was taken to hospital after reportedly falling to the ground as he left the stage at Castle Hill RSL on Friday night.

The Wiggles offical twitter page confirmed Page had collapsed after the show and had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Greg page received lifesaving CPR from a band mate after suffering a cardiac arrest on stage during a bushfire relief concert. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson says Page is now recovering in hospital after undergoing a small prodcedure.

"At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page," The Wiggles' official Twitter account said earlier.

"Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment."

The original Wiggles line-up of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two planned fundraisers for the bushfire relief effort.

Page, 48, left the children's band in 2006 due to poor health and returned briefly in 2012.

He has been diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance, which can cause lightheadedness and fainting.

