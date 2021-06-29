Xena stunt woman raises funds for surgery 24 hours after brain aneurysm

World-renowned stunt woman Dayna Grant has raised the funds needed for emergency surgery in less than 24 hours after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant in character as an Amazon for Wonder Woman 1984. Source: Givealittle

The mother of three was filming for an upcoming project when she sustained injuries to her head and upper spine (neck), and requires immediate surgery, according to a Givealitte page set up to raise the funds..

After suffering symptoms of a traumatic brain injury, Grant had neuroimaging CT and MRI scans carried out which revealed the 8mm aneurysm.

Dayna Grant with actress Lucy Lawless in costume for Xena: Warrior Princess. Source: Givealittle

"As is often the way with these things insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life threatening delay through the public health system. Immediate, private surgery costs $NZ60,000," the post reads.

A Givealittle page to help pay for the surgery has raised $61,087 since it was set up yesterday.



"Wow!! Not even 24 hours and the outpouring of love and support for Dayna and her family has been mind blowing. Massive thanks to Lucy Lawless and Rob Tapert for stepping up and offering to match each donation dollar for dollar when they use the hashtags #xena or #xenalove in donation comments," a comment under the post read.

"Because of the funds donated Dayna has been able to schedule her surgery for July 26!!!! THANK YOU ALL!!!! Let’s keep this rolling and get Dayna on the road to healing."