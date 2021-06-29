TODAY |

Xena stunt woman Dayna Grant fundraising for surgery following brain aneurysm

Source:  1 NEWS

World-renowned stunt woman Dayna Grant is raising funds for emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant in character as an Amazon for Wonder Woman 1984. Source: Givealittle

The mother of three was filming for an upcoming project when she sustained injuries to her head and upper spine (neck), and requires immediate surgery, according to a Givealitte page set up to raise the funds..

After suffering symptoms of a traumatic brain injury, Grant had neuroimaging CT and MRI scans carried out which revealed the 8mm aneurysm.

Dayna Grant with actress Lucy Lawless in costume for Xena: Warrior Princess. Source: Givealittle

"As is often the way with these things insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life threatening delay through the public health system. Immediate, private surgery costs $NZ60,000," the post reads.

The Givealittle page set up to help pay for the surgery has so far raised $42,163.

Grant has worked as a stunt double on multiple blockbuster films and television series, including Wonder Woman 1984, Mad Max Fury Road, Power Rangers and Xena: Warrior Princess.

