WWE announces return to Kiwi shores later this year

Some of WWE's biggest stars are coming to New Zealand later this year with the wrestling entertainment company announcing it'll be bringing a show down under.

Seth Rollins enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo. Source: Getty

WWE announced today it will be bring WWE Live to Spark Arena on August 8.

It's the first time a WWE event will be in New Zealand since Christchurch hosted one in 2017.

WWE said fans can expect stars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley, among many others, to feature at the event.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 3 but presales begin this Thursday.

