TODAY |

Wrongful death lawsuit filed following death of Glee actress Naya Rivera

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following Naya Rivera's death.

Naya Rivera. Source: Getty

The Glee actress tragically passed away in a boating accident in July earlier this year and now Dorsey and Rivera's estate has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Rivera's five-year-old son Josey.

Dorsey, on behalf of his son, is suing Ventura County, California and United Water Conservation District and the county's Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, new court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal.

The complaint claims that Rivera and Josey's boat - which they rented from Lake Piru - did not comply with safety standards set by the United States Coast Guard.

Court documents claim: "The boat was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats. Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices ...

Your playlist will load after this ad

Naya Rivera, 33, went missing at Lake Piru last week. Source: Breakfast

"At Lake Piru, there was not a single sign anywhere - not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere - warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and debris that congest its waters due to the changing water levels and winds."

Rivera's body was found five days after she first went missing on the Californian lake in July.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said: "The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison. The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified."

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
BNZ to close down 38 branches around the country within a year
2
Jacinda Ardern wins Harvard leadership award for handling of Covid-19, Christchurch terrorist attack
3
Police name woman whose body was found in burning vehicle in South Auckland
4
Murdered backpacker Grace Millane's father dies of cancer
5
Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Auckland house fire
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Murdered backpacker Grace Millane's father dies of cancer

In grim new milestone, US Covid-19 deaths surpass 250,000

Police name woman whose body was found in burning vehicle in South Auckland

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani makes blunders in court while arguing US election result