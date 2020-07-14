Wrongful death lawsuit filed following death of Glee actress Naya Rivera

The Glee actress tragically passed away in a boating accident in July earlier this year and now Dorsey and Rivera's estate has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Rivera's five-year-old son Josey. Dorsey, on behalf of his son, is suing Ventura County, California and United Water Conservation District and the county's Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, new court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal. The complaint claims that Rivera and Josey's boat - which they rented from Lake Piru - did not comply with safety standards set by the United States Coast Guard. Court documents claim: "The boat was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats. Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices ...

"At Lake Piru, there was not a single sign anywhere - not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere - warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and debris that congest its waters due to the changing water levels and winds."



Rivera's body was found five days after she first went missing on the Californian lake in July.



The Medical Examiner’s Office said: "The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison. The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified."

