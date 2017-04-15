Write it down! Frozen 2, new Star Wars movie release dates revealed

Walt Disney has announced that the Colin Trevorrow-directed 'Star Wars: Episode IX' will fly into theatres around the world on May 24, 2019, making it the first in the main trilogy to debut in the US summer box office season, which kicks off at the beginning of May.

The Star Wars anthology film, focused on young Han Solo, will be released on May 25, 2018.

Disney also set a barrage of release dates for the next few years, including for the fifth Indiana Jones film, the The Lion King and Frozen 2.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones movie was pushed back a year and is now set to arrive in theatres on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.

Director Jon Favreau's Lion King, featuring Donald Glover as Simba, is expected to debut on July 19, 2019, while the animated sequel to the smash-hit Frozen will come later that year on November 27, 2019.