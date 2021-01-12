Would-be Popstars contestants have until Thursday to enter to win $100,000

Entries for the reboot of the iconic Kiwi reality TV show Popstars are closing this week, with would-be stars having until Thursday to complete their entries.

Kimbra in the video for her song Settle Down. Source: Warner Bros

The 2021 version of Popstars will be judged by Kimbra, Zed frontman Nathan King and singer/producer Vince Harder, and aired on TVNZ.

The format for Popstars was created all the way back in 1999, and versions of it were filmed in 40 different countries across the world.

It was even credited with being the inspiration for the 'Idol' franchise, which continues to this day.

Prize money for the winner of the 2021 season in New Zealand has been set at $100,000.