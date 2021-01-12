TODAY |

Would-be Popstar contestants have until Thursday to enter to win $100,000

Source:  1 NEWS

Entries for the reboot of the iconic Kiwi reality TV show Popstars are closing this week, with would-be stars having until Thursday to complete their entries.

Kimbra in the video for her song Settle Down. Source: Warner Bros

The 2021 version of Popstars will be judged by Kimbra, Zed frontman Nathan King and singer/producer Vince Harder, and aired on TVNZ.

The format for Popstars was created all the way back in 1999, and versions of it were filmed in 40 different countries across the world.

It was even credited with being the inspiration for the 'Idol' franchise, which continues to this day.

Prize money for the winner of the 2021 season in New Zealand has been set at $100,000.

Individuals, duos and groups are all able to apply, but entrants must be over 16, and must be available to film this year between February and May.

More information is available here.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prison worker 'ashamed' to have worked for Department of Corrections
2
Killer who strangled woman, cut baby from womb will be first woman federally executed in 60 years tomorrow
3
First Lady Melania Trump 'disappointed' at husband's supporters after Capitol riot
4
Peter Burling explains Team NZ's spectacular Waitematā Habour capsize
5
Pope allows women to read at Mass, but still won't approve female priests
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Beckhams win fight for lake at $11 million Cotswold home despite flooding concerns

Revealed: NZ's next Bachelorette ready for 'an absolute rollercoaster of a ride'

Kardashians film final ever scene for Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'