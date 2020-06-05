World-famous Abbey Road recording studio reopens as London's Covid-19 lockdown eases

The iconic Abbey Road recording studio has reopened as restrictions ease in the UK amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The London recording studio, which first opened its doors on November 12, 1931, was forced to close for the first time in its 90-year history amid Britain's nationwide shutdown on March 24, the BBC reports.
Albums by The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead have been recorded at the world-famous studio. It's also been used to record soundtracks for the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings films.
Musicians today returned to the studio - though in smaller numbers and with strict social distancing rules in place - as the pandemic continues to batter the music industry around the world.
"It feels great. It's so wonderful," Abbey Road Studios managing director Isabel Garvey said. "We didn't even close for World War II, so this is a real moment in history."
While ordinarily the studio would have 80 to 100 musicians in an orchestra, the number has instead been reduced to 40 to allow for safe social distancing, she said.