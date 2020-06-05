World-famous Abbey Road recording studio reopens as London's Covid-19 lockdown eases

The London recording studio, which first opened its doors on November 12, 1931, was forced to close for the first time in its 90-year history amid Britain's nationwide shutdown on March 24, the BBC reports.



Albums by The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead have been recorded at the world-famous studio. It's also been used to record soundtracks for the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings films.



Musicians today returned to the studio - though in smaller numbers and with strict social distancing rules in place - as the pandemic continues to batter the music industry around the world.