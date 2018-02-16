 

Workplace relationships: Should they be allowed?

Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp asks the question after Australia's deputy PM got in trouble over one.
Employment

01:22
1
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

00:17
2
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Tips for getting best view of aurora set to light up New Zealand skies tonight

02:24
3
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

4
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Australia get rid of Black Caps' big hitter Colin Munro, NZ on target for huge run total

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:49
It comes after employees at law firm Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards student interns.

'Enough of these dinosaur views' - Government's plan to tackle workplace sexual harassment

"We are going to look at everything that we can do to make sure that our workplaces are safe."

Victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Their stories: 'Lives taken too soon' - the 17 victims of Florida's high school shooting (+ photo gallery)

From the coach who shielded students from gunfire to a promising Olympic hopeful, each of the victims had their own story.

00:15
The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

Tearful Kiwi Rhys Thornbury devastated after horrible start in final heat in skeleton Winter Olympics final

The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

02:44

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

00:30

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.


 
