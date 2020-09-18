TODAY |

Woody Allen film to get US release, two years after it was shelved amid #MeToo movement

Source:  Associated Press

After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York will finally land in US theaters next month.

Director Woody Allen (file photo). Source: Associated Press

MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced today that the companies will release A Rainy Day in New York in North American theaters on October 9.

Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen's film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of Allen.

Attention was renewed on the allegations by Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.

Several stars of A Rainy Day in New York distanced themselves from their director.

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez announced that they donated their salary from the film to Time's Up and other organisations. Amazon terminated its four- film production and distribution deal with Allen.

Allen sued and the two parties later settled.

A Rainy Day in New York was released in Europe last year and has grossed about NZ$31.8 million in ticket sales. Reviews were mostly poor.

Variety said "it feels like a film born of profound creative exhaustion". In it, Chalamet stars as Gatsby Welles, a student at Yardley College torn between his journalist girlfriend (Elle Fanning) and the younger sister of an old flame (Gomez).

MPI and Signature will release the film in select cities first and then expand nationwide. Movie theaters in New York remain closed. 

Allen last summer shot Rifkin's Festival, starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon. It premieres tomorrow at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

