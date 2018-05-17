'I won't be watching' - Daniel Radcliffe wishes Harry and Meghan well, but won't be glued to wedding coverage

As Prince Harry's fast-approaching marriage to American Meghan Markle is days away, more celebrities are weighing in on the royal wedding.

"Inside the NBA" personality and former NBA Player Shaquille O'Neal won't be watching because he's jealous he's not going to marry the queen.



"I've been trying to marry the queen for some years now. I realised if I married the queen, it would not make me the king. But good luck to them, and I hope everything goes well. Hopefully they will stay married forever," O'Neal said.

Cedric the Entertainer, who was representing "the Last O.G." joked about being ready.

"Well I have my TiVo set and I'm not going to miss one moment. I've got tea ready. I've got crumpets. I'm gonna drink. I've got a little dog, a corgi that's going to join me. It's going to be awesome. I'm going to wear a kilt. I don't know. I know she's from England, but for some reason I just want to have a kilt on," he said.

His co-star, Tiffany Haddish gave Markle a shoutout.

"I'm definitely going to watch. She's not only an actress, she from LA, like me," Haddish said.

And what advice does she have for them?

"To have fun, no matter what. I think the most important thing in a marriage is to enjoy each other and have fun."

"Miracle Workers" star Daniel Radcliffe wishes them well, even though he has little interest in the wedding

"I am very happy for them. But I don't have any particular feelings about the wedding. I hope it goes very well, and they have a great day. But I won't be watching," Radcliffe said.

