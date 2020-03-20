Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot unites friends for star-studded musical performance while in coronavirus quarantine

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has united some of her famous friends to a sing-a-long while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Israeil actress posted the video on Instagram to her 36 million followers, saying after six days of self-isolation she was feeling philosophical about the global crisis.

"This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together," she says.

The 34-year-old says she was inspired by an online video of an Italian man playing the saxophone on his balcony to his friends and neighbours.

"There was something so powerful and pure about this video," she says, "and it goes like this."

She then launches into the John Lennon classic Imagine, cutting to a number of celebrities including Oscar winning actress Natalie Portman, fellow superhero Mark Ruffalo (who plays the Hulk) and comedians Will Farrell and Jimmy Fallon.

The video has gone viral, viewed by more than four million people so far, but some fans were left unimpressed and criticised the clip as an empty gesture considering the combined wealth of the stars.

