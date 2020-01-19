TODAY |

Wonder Woman star stops using private jets to help the environment

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' actress has said she's doing her part to help save the environment by not using private jets and making sure she recycles. 

Gal Gadot says it's because she wants to be a good "role model" for her two daughters - Alma, eight, and Maya, two - whom she has with her husband Yaron Varsano.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing them how it should be done is a big thing, because then it's being incorporated into their life." 

"We make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with [private] jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in."

Gal, 34, is determined to bring good habits into her home, and recently said she uses meditation apps to get her children to sleep on time, as it helps relax the household.


She explained: "I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and travelling the world - it's a struggle.


"But we do it in the simple things, in the small things. Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they'll go to sleep. They'll fade out like that, which is great."


Meanwhile, the actress recently said her life "changed forever" when she became a parent, as she penned a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on her eighth birthday in November.


She wrote on social media at the time: "8 years ago today my life has changed forever. Alma decided she had enough and came out a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and  naiveté.

