Who won what at this year's Golden Globe Awards?

La La Land steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes that mixed the expected, champagne-sipping Hollywood celebration with often-voiced concern over president-elect Donald Trump.

Though La La Land dominated with seven awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' tender coming of age drama "Moonlight." Its sole award was for best motion picture, drama.

But Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied today's most striking moment: a rebuke to Trump that stirred the Beverly Hilton Hotel crowd.

Viola Davis paid tribute to the legendary actress with a stirring speech.
Source: Golden Globes

Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect's mocking of a disabled reporter the year's performance that most "stunned her".

Arguing for the multinational makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep said to loud applause.

In one of the evening's more emotional acceptance speeches, Ryan Gosling dedicated his award to the late brother of his partner, Eva Mendes.

While the actor was making La La Land, his pregnant wife was raising their daughter and look after her dying brother.
Source: Golden Globes

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," said Gosling, referring to Juan Carlos Mendes.

The Beverly Hills, California, ceremony got off to a rocky start, with a broken teleprompter initially froze Fallon. "Cut to Justin Timberlake, please," implored a desperately improvising Fallon.

It was the second fiasco for Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, which presented the infamous Mariah Carey flub on New Year's Eve.

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.
Source: E Channel

The Tonight Show host started the show with a cold open ode to La La Land in a lavish sketch more typical of the Academy Awards than the Globes.

Fallon did a version of the film's opening dance scene, with starry cameos from Timberlake, previous Globes host Tina Fey, Amy Adams and the white Ford Bronco of The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Coming a year after a second-straight of OscarsSoWhite protests, the night was notable for the widespread diversity of its winners, in film and TV.

Donald Glover's Atlanta won best comedy series over heavyweights like Veep and Transparent, and Glover later added best actor in a comedy.

Glover looked visibly surprised."I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta," said Glover. "I couldn't be here without Atlanta."

The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".
Source: E Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross, accepting the award for best actress in a TV comedy for Black-ish, dedicated her award to "all of the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important".

"I want you to know that I see you, we see you," said Ross.

