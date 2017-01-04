'Wiping the slate clean for 2017' - Robbie Williams pokes fun at hand sanitiser controversy

Robbie Williams has responded to his hand sanitiser controversy by poking some fun at his love for hand sanitiser in a new video.

The star caused a stir this week after he was caught using hand sanitiser after high-fiving a fan whilst performing his New Year's Eve Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live show, which was broadcast on UK television.

Images of Williams squirting sanitiser onto his hands quickly went viral, becoming one of the first memes of 2017.

Williams responded to the matter with a video shared to Instagram poking fun at the incident.

It shows him reaching for hand sanitiser even after hugging a family member, giving a similar repulsed look as he did during his show.