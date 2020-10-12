TODAY |

Winston Peters breaks 40-year no sweets rule to try Laura Daniel's latest masterpiece

Source:  1 NEWS

Winston Peters swore off sweet treats on June 6, 1980 after seeing the impact it was having on his waist line and that of his political colleagues.

He broke that vow recently when his likeness was the latest to be baked by Seven Sharp cake artist Laura Daniel.

Daniel has been on a mission to bake the leaders of New Zealand's major political parties, with the NZ First founder the last one to be iced up.

It featured a cigar, super gold card, and Peters' famous pinstripe suit.

Despite telling Daniel "I don't eat sweets if I can possibly avoid it", he made an exception for her as she had gone to the effort - "it's a matter of manners".

He took a bite of the gold card as "it's been a great idea and great policy", although didn't actually say what he thought of the taste. 

