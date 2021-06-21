Winning RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 'life-changing' for Kita Mean

After weeks of sequins, spotlights and some tough competition from drag queens both here and across the ditch, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has officially wrapped.

Kiwi queen Kita Mean took out the crown over the weekend, only finding out she’d won when it was announced when the final show aired.

The show films the winning moment for each of the finalists in advance, so they don’t know who is victorious until the exact moment every other viewer does.

Sitting down with Breakfast’s Matty Mclean, Kita Mean said her experience on the show had been “truly life-changing”.

“It’s my wildest dreams coming true… when it’s happening and it’s all so positive. It’s really hard to believe that’s my reality right now.”

Just featuring on the show had felt like a “bucket list moment” for Mean, having dreamed of one day competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“It goes by in a blink of an eye and I just… you can’t put into words what it’s like in that moment because it’s such extreme emotion.

“It’s so tough, it’s harder than I ever could have imagined, but I’d do it tenfold again.”

Mean was no stranger to the drag community even before her appearance on the show, as co-owner of popular drag bar Caluzzi alongside fellow contestant Anita Wigl’it.

The duo and Elektra Shock were the only Kiwis represented in the competition.

Along with a glamorous crown and $30,000 in prize money, the show also gave Mean an opportunity to take her drag career global.