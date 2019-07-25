TODAY |

Wildlife campaigner Bindi Irwin gets engaged on her 21st birthday

AAP
Bindi Irwin is all grown up and getting married.

The daughter of late Steve "Crocodile Hunter" Irwin has announced her engagement to partner Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," Ms Irwin posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The wildlife campaigner was popped the question by long-time partner Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

"I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.

"Now let's get married already!"

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough were again awarded a perfect score on DWTS Halloween Week.

Steve Irwin died aged 44 in 2006 while filming on the Great Barrier Reef when a stingray's barb struck him in the heart.

