The Wiggles pay tribute to sick bandmate Greg during second bushfire relief concert

A team of Yellow Wiggles were on stage at the children's entertainers' latest gig for bushfire relief in Australia, after original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapsed during their first show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Page is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the end of Friday's performance, an 18-plus concert in Sydney to raise money for bushfire relief.

While he wasn't there for last night's show, his absence didn't go unnoticed.

Bandmate and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, the only remaining original member in the current Wiggles, was emotional and teared up during the show, according to fans.

Current Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, current Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Field's brother Paul, the group's managing director, joined the stage last night, donning yellow skivvies in Page's honour.

Read More Yellow Wiggle saved by fan after cardiac arrest at charity concert

They were also joined by a yellow Elvis impersonator.