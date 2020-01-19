TODAY |

The Wiggles pay tribute to sick bandmate Greg during second bushfire relief concert

Source:  1 NEWS

A team of Yellow Wiggles were on stage at the children's entertainers' latest gig for bushfire relief in Australia, after original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapsed during their first show.

There were tears and tributes from his bandmates as they took to the stage for their second concert. Source: Nine

Page is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the end of Friday's performance, an 18-plus concert in Sydney to raise money for bushfire relief.

While he wasn't there for last night's show, his absence didn't go unnoticed.

Bandmate and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, the only remaining original member in the current Wiggles, was emotional and teared up during the show, according to fans.

Current Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, current Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Field's brother Paul, the group's managing director, joined the stage last night, donning yellow skivvies in Page's honour.

Yellow Wiggle saved by fan after cardiac arrest at charity concert

They were also joined by a yellow Elvis impersonator.

Both of the reunion shows were sold-out.

