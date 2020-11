A favourite with youngsters, The Wiggles are returning to New Zealand in March next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony are bringing the We're All Fruit Salad Tour to Invercargill, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland, Napier and Palmerson North.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Thursday November 26.

The band says an appropriate Covid-19 health and safety plan will be in place.