Whoopi Goldberg wants to become the first American Doctor Who

Whoopi Goldberg wants to be the first American Time Lord on Doctor Who.

US actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 65-year-old actress and television personality had always wanted to be the first female Doctor in the BBC science fiction series and even pitched the idea of a US spin off.

Speaking to The Daily Star, she said: "I wanted to be the first female Doctor, but they have one ... I said to him [Tom Baker], 'I love the idea of an American Doctor Who'. I'm still trying to do it."

And Whoopi had previously revealed her idea was rejected by bosses.

She said of her dream to star in a US version of the iconic show: "I wanted to be the first female Doctor ... [It could be] the American version of Doctor Who ends up in New York and it's me.

"We don't have a Doctor Who. We don't have that character who is travelling through dimension and time, and being an observer – sometimes a hindrance, sometimes a help.

"The idea of that just so made me happy. But they were like, ''Um, no.' So I was like, ''OK, I'm cool. I understand.'"

And in 2017, Whoopi again expressed her desire to lead the show.

She said: "I always hope when I come to England the BBC will say, 'Hey we want you to do something [on Doctor Who]'. I would love that. You have a different quality now on television.