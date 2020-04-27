Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has praised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her strong leadership in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The host of ABC's The View called Ms Ardern, and Silveria Jacobs, the Prime Minister of Carribean island Sint Maartens, "voices of reason who have taken decisive action during this pandemic".
Goldberg then played a clip of Ms Ardern's national address on March 21, in which she announced the country would "go hard and go early" to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"My question is, why can't the United States embrace female leadership like other countries do?" Goldberg said.
Co-host Meghan McCain called Ms Ardern a "very fascinating person" to watch, adding that she had been one of the first world leaders to lock down their country and enforce a travel ban from travellers from China in early February.
The columnist added that 88 per cent of New Zealanders trusted her as Prime Minister, which was "kind of an unfathomable number".