'What's covfefe precious?' Actor Andy Serkis pokes fun at Trump tweets with Gollum impersonation

Andy Serkis jumped onto Stephen Colbert's sofa on The Late Show and brought back his famous Gollum voice to poke fun at Donald Trump.

The actor, who plays the hobbit Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films was on the show yesterday to promote the new Planet of the Apes movie in which he plays Caesar.

Serkis was asked to read a number of the president's tweets about "fake news" by Colbert who laughed along.

He finally asks "what's covfefe precious" before jumping down from the couch.