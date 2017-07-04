 

What's behind the latest beef between Kanye West and Jay-Z?

The two star rappers won't be sharing the stage anytime soon, it seems.
Music

00:20
1
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


00:40
2
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

3
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

03:09
4
What really goes on 30-thousand feet above ground?

Confessions of an airline steward - what really goes on at 30,000 feet above the ground?

00:56
5
The seven time grand slam winner was visibly devastated after her opening win at Wimbledon.

Video: 'I'm completely speechless' - emotional Venus Williams breaks down in tears at Wimbledon after being quizzed on fatal car crash

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

00:20
01:55
Sam Smoothy is known for his feats in the snow but things heated up pretty quickly while filming Sliding Fire.

From traversing snowy peaks to volcanic slopes – meet the Kiwi skier who turned his Vanuatu holiday into an insane adventure film

