'Whatever' - Taika Waititi shares a drink with Angelina Jolie at Golden Globes

Source:

1 NEWS

Taika Waititi has been snapped sipping bubbly with none other than Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes.

Taika Waititi at the Golden Globes with Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie.

Source: Instagram/Taika Waititi

Source: Instagram/Taika Waititi

The Thor director posted a photo of himself on social media sitting beside Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie at the awards show yesterday.

Not to be out shone by the famous actress and director, Taika pointed out on Instagram that he wasn't star struck by Jolie because, well, he's New Zealander of the Year.

"Whatever. New Zealander of the Year 42 years in a row," Taika captioned the photo.

Last week Waititi spoke to Marae about how he viewed the state of the country.
Source: Marae
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.
Source: 1 NEWS
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.
Source: New Zealander of the year Awards

Movies

loading error

refresh

