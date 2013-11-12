Weta Digital wins Critics' Choice award for Planet of the Apes movie

Weta Digital's Joe Letteri and Dan Lemmon have won the award for best visual effects at the Critics' Choice Awards for their work on War for the Planet of the Apes.

Joe Letteri speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

It was a category with stellar nominees - Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

Weta Digital also won the category last year for work on The Jungle Book.

It was a treble for the Apes franchise with Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes winning the award in 2011 and 2014.

Weta Digital posted a picture of Letteri and Lemmon with awards in hand on their Facebook page on Friday after the awards were held in Santa Monica on Thursday, US time.

The Matt Reeves directed movie starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn has so far earned $US490 million ($NZ686m) at the box office.