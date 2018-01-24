 

Weta Digital gets Oscars nod for work on War for the Planet of the Apes

Wellington film company Weta Digital is one of five finalists for a visual effects Academy Award, shortlisted for its work on War for the Planet of the Apes.

Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.
Source: Breakfast

Daniell Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri and Joel Whist are up against the teams behind Kong: Skull Island, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, Blade Runner 2019 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi for an Oscar.

Weta Digital has won six visual effects Oscars in the past.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 28: Actor Andy Serkis attends a press conference to promote his new film "War For The Planet Of The Apes" at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 28, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Actor Andy Serkis attends a press conference to promote his new film "War For The Planet Of The Apes" at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 28, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Source: Getty

This year's awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 4.

The headline-grabber in the finalists is The Shape of Water with 13 nominations, including best picture and director Guillermo del Toro acknowledged, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received nine and Dunkirk followed with seven.

