Weta Digital earns Emmy nomination for Game of Thrones' polar bear zombie

New Zealand's Weta Digital has earned an Emmy nomination for its terrifying zombie polar bear creation featured in Game of Thrones' seventh season.

Weta Digital's zombie polar bear. Source: HBO

Weta Digital's VFX supervisor Wayne Stables has been nominated for Outstanding Special Visual Effects at the upcoming 70th Emmy Awards alongside some stiff competition.

According to Stuff this was Weta Digital's first foray into special effects for television.

It employed 20 people to create the monster that appears in episode six of Game of Thrones' latest season.

Game of Thrones tops this years' Emmy nominations with 22 bids but faces a formidable opponent for the Outstanding Drama award in last year's winner The Handmaid's Tale.