West Coast residents fundraise $4000 to send huge Eminem fan with developmental issues to see his idol

Amongst the record-breaking crowd at Eminem's Wellington show on Saturday night were two Westport rap aficionados with a remarkable story to tell.

Brendon Ford is a huge fan of Slim Shady and also has developmental issues and dyslexia meaning he can only say a few words.

The community of Westport fundraised $4000 to send Brendon and fellow rap fan Aaron Intermann to the show with VIP tickets.

Aaron, also known by his stage name of AI, is a social worker and part time rapper. He met Brendon in Greymouth one day as the youth rode by on his bike blasting out some hip-hop.

"I went, oh that's my song! And I turn around and here's this kid on his bike blasting one of my songs really loudly," Aaron told Seven Sharp.

From there the two became fast friends, with Brendon even fronting a music video for AI.

The rapping has helped the young man learn new words and Aaron finds watching his progress rewarding.

"Just seeing him develop his vocabulary is amazing."

Watch the video above to find out how the pair enjoyed watching the self-proclaimed "Rap God" Eminem in action.

Brendon Ford went along to the gig in the capital with youth worker Aaron Intermann. Source: Seven Sharp
