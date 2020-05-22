Wellington's world-famous cat, Mittens' official song goes to number one in charts

Welllington's world-famous cat-about-town, Mittens has added another feather to his bow, beating the likes of Six60 and Taylor Swift to reach number one in the New Zealand iTunes Charts list of top songs.

Written by 2020 Children’s Tui Award Finalist Chris Sanders and Natalie Conaty, “Mittens – Official Song” is all about the adventures of Mittens around the city of Wellington.

Mittens is arguably New Zealand’s most famous cat. He was awarded the key to Wellington city by Mayor Andy Foster, has had his own exhibition at Wellington Museum.

“What an honour to write this song for Mittens and his fans,” says song co-writer Chris Sanders.

“He has become such a huge celebrity in his own right and we felt it was fitting to give him his own song to help share his adventures around Wellington.”

The Turkish Angora kitty, known affectionately by his masses of fans as ‘His Royal Floofiness (HRF)’ shot to fame when he began turning up in random places around Wellington, from offices to rest homes, yoga studios to night clubs.

“Mittens has brought so many people together through his real life encounters around Wellington bringing a ray of sunshine wherever he goes. He is a wonderful example of the positive influence animals can have on mental health and the community and has connected people globally in a way that very few could,” says Mittens owner, Silvio Bruinsma.

As his reputation grew, a Facebook page, ‘The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens’ was set up and has grown to almost 65K fans who follow his every move.