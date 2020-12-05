TODAY |

Wellington's Downtown Shakedown kicks off summer festival season

Source:  1 NEWS

Downtown Shakedown is the first festival of the summer as well as being one of the first since the pandemic began, and like many planned for the summer it's stacked full of Kiwi talent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some of New Zealand's best musicians are taking to the stage. Source: 1 NEWS

The sold-out Wellington concert's ability to even go ahead can be seen as an achievement in itself as one of the very few festivals still happening as planned around the globe.

For organiser Andrew Tuck, the event was about getting “back on the horse” after months away.

Read More
Benee teases more music, NZ tour in line up for next year

“Obviously with Covid we were closed down for Homegrown four days out and for the team today there was a bunch of tears this morning with just the excitement of going, we’re able to do our job.”

He says the new event is providing a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists to spread their wings in front of a live audience.

The one-day event saw the likes of Ladi6, L.A.B, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Benee sharing the spotlight.

Entertainment
Wellington
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Families forced to chain fridges to make food last until Christmas
3
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
4
People urged to drink responsibly as advocates call for end to Crate Day
5
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:34

Largest ever collection of Māori art goes on display at Auckland Art Gallery

In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films as they're released in theatres

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton forming film production company to tell unheralded heroes' stories

Billionaire former Facebook exec cleared to buy one-third of Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital