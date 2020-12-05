Wellington's Downtown Shakedown kicks off summer festival season

Downtown Shakedown is the first festival of the summer as well as being one of the first since the pandemic began, and like many planned for the summer it's stacked full of Kiwi talent.

The sold-out Wellington concert's ability to even go ahead can be seen as an achievement in itself as one of the very few festivals still happening as planned around the globe.

For organiser Andrew Tuck, the event was about getting “back on the horse” after months away.

“Obviously with Covid we were closed down for Homegrown four days out and for the team today there was a bunch of tears this morning with just the excitement of going, we’re able to do our job.”

He says the new event is providing a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists to spread their wings in front of a live audience.