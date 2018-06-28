 

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

TVNZ's new show Wellington Paranormal had Twitter talking last night, with the show trending in high numbers across New Zealand as thousands of Kiwis tuned into the show from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. 

Source: 1 NEWS

#WellingtonParanormal was the top New Zealand Twitter trend for 10 hours overnight, with the hashtag sitting at three for most of the morning, dropping down to fifth as of 1pm today.  

Wellington Paranormal follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary who investigate paranormal activity in Wellington.  

The mockumentary series comes after the 2014 film, What We Do in the Shadows, which followed the lives of vampires in Wellington. 

Clement wrote on Twitter, "When @TaikaWaititi and I were making What We Do in the Shadows - a couple of actors who'd never met us or each other came in for a couple of scenes playing cops. They cracked us up so much we said 'these two should have their own tv show'."

A TVNZ spokesperson said the show had the highest average audience across every age demographic, reaching 484,400 viewers, with about 265,800 people watching the full episode. 

The show's first episode last night featured popular Wellington features, such as the Cuba St bucket fountain. 

Wellington Paranormal can be found OnDemand here. It plays on TVNZ2 every Wednesday at 8.30pm. 

