Wellington man sells unique phallic shaped potato on Trade Me for charity

A Wellington man has sold a uniquely shaped potato on Trade Me in the name of charity.

Campbell Gardiner was shocked when he pulled an obviously phallic shaped potato from his garden recently and instead of eating it decided to put it to a better use.

"I've been digging up potatoes for years and never has one poked its head out of the soil looking like this," Campbell said proudly displaying the potato on Seven Sharp.

The potato ended up selling for $274, all of which will be going to a prostate cancer charity.