TODAY |

Wellington man sells unique phallic shaped potato on Trade Me for charity

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Food and Drink

A Wellington man has sold a uniquely shaped potato on Trade Me in the name of charity.

Campbell Gardiner was shocked when he pulled an obviously phallic shaped potato from his garden recently and instead of eating it decided to put it to a better use.

"I've been digging up potatoes for years and never has one poked its head out of the soil looking like this," Campbell said proudly displaying the potato on Seven Sharp.

The potato ended up selling for $274, all of which will be going to a prostate cancer charity.

Campbell is now going to bubble wrap the precious vegetable and send it off to his new owner to either eat or mount for posterity.

Campbell Gardiner thought better of simply eating the vegetable and decided to put it to better use. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
Entertainment
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.
New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
2
Te Aroha Grace spoke to Marae about why he chose to change his name.
Māori man breaks tradition, takes on Pākehā wife's surname
3
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.
Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance
4
'Not going to help the world one bit' Judith Collins says as MPs voice opinions about school students' climate change protest
5
The bank says Helena Bethune’s business is too risky.
Auckland tarot card reader not happy Kiwibank refused her an Eftpos machine
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
Actor Luke Perry, who died age 52 from a stroke.

Stars pay tribute to Luke Perry, 'an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy'
03:58
University of Otago researcher Barry Taylor spoke on Breakfast this morning about the findings.

Despite modest improvement, NZ kids still among the most obese in the OECD, study finds

Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia
It's not quite as simple as it seems.

NZ's leading food service company vows to sell only cage-free eggs by 2024